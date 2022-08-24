Deals
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue.

HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route.

This advice is to be taken for school drop-off hours of 7:15 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to HPD, this change in route could take a few minutes from your drive.

