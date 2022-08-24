Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue.
HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route.
This advice is to be taken for school drop-off hours of 7:15 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to HPD, this change in route could take a few minutes from your drive.
