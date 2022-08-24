Deals
Girls Inc. to celebrate 50 years with visit from Grand Slam celebrity

Grand Slam celebrity to come to Huntsville in October
Grand Slam celebrity to come to Huntsville in October
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Girls Inc. of Huntsville announced the appearance of a grand slam celebrity in support of the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.

23x Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams will be in Huntsville on October 27 for the Sneaker Gala and will participate in a live Q&A with girls from the Girls Inc. program. Williams will also meet with donors of the event.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Girls Inc. is looking to raise $50,000 from the event and a live auction will be held and will include packages with tickets to the U.S. Open, ESPY’s, travel expenses and more. The funds will be invested in STEM education, academic enrichment and support for girls across Huntsville.

The Sneaker Gala will be held at Von Braun Center South Hall, it is advised to purchase tickets as soon as they’re available, as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Girls Inc. of Huntsville was founded in December of 1972 and has offered programs focused on STEM, economic and financial literacy, leadership and healthy living.

