FBI investigating home near Falkville High School

The FBI is investigating a home in Falkville near Falkville High School.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FBI is investigating a home across from Falkville High School.

When asked about the FBI and law enforcement presence in the area, the Morgan County Schools Superintendent said it was, “lingering effects from Jan. 6.” The superintendent also said that the investigation has no impact on the school.

“I can confirm that we were there as part of a court-authorized law enforcement activity. As this is part of an ongoing investigation, I wouldn’t be able to comment further,” an FBI spokesperson said.

The Department of Justice said Bobby Russell was arrested for multiple crimes committed during the Jan. 6 riots.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

