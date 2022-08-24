Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Chef Adyre Mason with The Veggie is going to the World Food Championships!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week just wrapped up and thousands of people voted for their favorite restaurant around the Tennessee Valley.

After 10 days of voting the results are in.... The Veggie was voted best in Huntsville and is now qualified for the 2022 World Food Championships!

Officials with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention announced the big news on TVL with Chef Adyre Mason herself! Mason is the owner of The Veggie, a vegan restaurant and catering service in Huntsville. She has previously been seen on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and is known for a flavorful menu that satisfies every stomach!

The 2022 World Food Championship is in Texas this November. The TVL crew is definitely excited to root on everyone from The Veggie!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
Four WAFF reporters are live from candidate headquarters.
Results are in for Huntsville, Scottsboro municipal elections
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach