Chef Adyre Mason with The Veggie is going to the World Food Championships!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week just wrapped up and thousands of people voted for their favorite restaurant around the Tennessee Valley.

After 10 days of voting the results are in.... The Veggie was voted best in Huntsville and is now qualified for the 2022 World Food Championships!

Officials with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention announced the big news on TVL with Chef Adyre Mason herself! Mason is the owner of The Veggie, a vegan restaurant and catering service in Huntsville. She has previously been seen on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and is known for a flavorful menu that satisfies every stomach!

The 2022 World Food Championship is in Texas this November. The TVL crew is definitely excited to root on everyone from The Veggie!

