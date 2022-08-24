Athens primate advocate wants to start public sanctuary in north Alabama

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An established primate rescuer wants to set up shop in Limestone County.

Michael Robison has an active Athens home, two monkeys swinging off the windows and door frames always keep things interesting. Plus, he has more rescued monkeys, lemurs and other types of animals passing through.

He says taking care of animals came very naturally to him, he’s had a life-long love of animals.

“I was the kid the kindergarten teacher sent the class pet home with every weekend,” explains Robison. “My mom says she blames the kindergarten teacher ever since.”

As the founder of the Small Primate Animal Rescue Tennessee (SPRTN), he spends a large part of his life picking up animals that are trafficked into the United States from Central and South America or rescued from domestic factories. He brings them to their new homes in sanctuaries across the United States.

“It’s animal-centered,” said Robison. “We try to keep it as minimal as possible. I’m not looking for industrial types of enclosures. We want to put them in a habitat as natural as we can possibly provide in a captive situation and give these guys freedom and enrichment and places to play and just the freedom to be themselves.”

He helps sanctuaries as close as Nashville, TN and Cottonwoods, AL, but he wants to do something a little different in Limestone County.

Robison currently lives in Athens with his husband, seven children and several monkeys. He says Limestone County is a perfect place for them to live and work because of its relaxed exotic animal laws.

For the first time, he wants to build a public sanctuary in Limestone County from the ground up.

He says all of the other sanctuaries are private, so no one can come inside and see the primates for themselves. He wants that to change.

He has a vision of school groups, families and curious neighbors coming into the sanctuary to see the monkeys.

“When you can really get up close and personal, you can (...) understand the dynamics of a relationship with a creature like this then you begin to understand the importance of protecting them and honoring them, of not exploiting them,” said Robison.

He says the next step is finding land to build the sanctuary.

