Widely Scattered Rain This Afternoon...Wetter on Thursday

Tracking a few pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon mainly south of the Tennessee River. Activity will remain isolated and widely scattered as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours with most locations across the Valley staying dry. With stubborn cloud cover sticking around, afternoon highs will stay well below average in the mid and upper 80s. Expect mainly dry conditions overnight with patchy to dense fog developing. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue throughout the rest of the work week with a stalled boundary just to our south associated with an area of low pressure that is approaching from the west. Plan on another round of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with rain chances steadily increasing late in the day and into Thursday as the center of the low tracks closer to the region. Although confidence is still not 100%, we are expecting the highest potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding to be mainly south and southwest of the viewing area. With that being said, our far southern counties and communities mainly west of I-65 have the highest chance of seeing rainfall totals anywhere from one to two inches.

Friday will be drier as the area of low pressure exits the region with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. This drier trend will likely carry over into the upcoming weekend, so expect more sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 80s and potentially low 90s.

