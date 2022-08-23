Water main break in Madison, Royal Drive suffering outage

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Utilities has released statements regarding a water main break in Madison on Tuesday.

The outage will affect all of Royal Drive and parts of Wall Triana near Royal Drive.

At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Madison Utilities informed residents of Windscape Apartments of an interruption of service from the broken water main, it was expected to be restored by 11:00 a.m.

At 2:30 p.m. crews were still working on the main break, the outage is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.

