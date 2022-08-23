Deals
Scottsboro Starbucks votes no union

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka and Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - With all 20 ballots in the Scottsboro Starbucks union vote counted, the decision has been made that it will not unionize. National Labor Board Representatives counted anonymous union votes from baristas working at the Starbucks in Scottsboro at noon.

The results are eight votes for unionization and eight against with four ballots being challenged. A hearing will be held later to determine whether the challenged votes will count. At this time it is unknown whether the challenged votes are for or against the union.

This is part of the massive wave of Starbucks workers unionizing across the country. According to the Starbucks Workers United Union, there are over 200 unionized cafes in the country.

Scottsboro Starbucks baristas already sent in their anonymous ballots to vote yes or no on joining the SB Workers Union in the last month. All that’s left is to count the votes.

Several baristas say they started organizing a union several months ago when their managers cut their hours and left them understaffed.

“I remember working drive-thru and cold bar and helping with bar,” said former Barista Garrett Ellison. “Usually you’re just supposed to stay on drive-thru but because we were so understaffed partners had to run across the whole floor because they can’t get stuff done with the staff that we had.”

“We still just don’t have enough staff on the floor to have enough help,” said Barista Carla Gonzalez. “It just builds stress on everyone else. I work two jobs so that makes it hard on everybody mainly our mental health really.”

Ellison says he believes they will be done counting votes by 2 p.m.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

