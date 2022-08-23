Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Scottsboro Starbucks could unionize today

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama could have its second unionized Starbucks by the end of the day. National Labor Board Representatives are counting anonymous union votes from baristas working at the Starbucks in Scottsboro at noon.

This is part of the massive wave of Starbucks workers unionizing across the country. According to the Starbucks Workers United Union, there are now over 200 unionized cafes in the country.

Scottsboro Starbucks baristas already sent in their anonymous ballots to vote yes or no on joining the SB Workers Union in the last month. All that’s left is to count the ballots.

Several baristas say they started organizing a union several months ago when their managers cut their hours and left them understaffed.

“I remember working drive-thru and cold bar and helping with bar,” said former Barista Garrett Ellison. “Usually you’re just supposed to stay on drive-thru but because we were so understaffed partners had to run across the whole floor because they can’t get stuff done with the staff that we had.”

“We still just don’t have enough staff on the floor to have enough help,” said Barista Carla Gonzalez. “It just builds stress on everyone else. I work two jobs so that makes it hard on everybody mainly our mental health really.”

Ellison says he believes they will be done counting votes by 2 p.m.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
Huntsville Police: 4 people injured in shooting on Judith Lane
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens
Huntsville robber sentenced to 19 years in prison

Latest News

Municipal voters head to the polls in Huntsville, Scottsboro
A free ride to the polls in Huntsville & what you need to know when you get there
Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city...
What you need to know about Huntsville’s 2022 municipal election
Starbucks union votes tallied Tuesday in Scottsboro
Starbucks union votes tallied Tuesday in Scottsboro