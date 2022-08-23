Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire.

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday.

A barn in the area was on fire Monday but the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Rogersville Firefighters responded to a barn fire this afternoon located on County Road 70. Firefighters were met with... Posted by Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, August 22, 2022

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook post, the Anderson, Elgin and the Center Star Fire Departments all assisted with extinguishing the flames.

