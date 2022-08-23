More sunshine today with just isolated rain and storm chances

Cloud cover is slowly starting to thin out for this Tuesday morning with warm temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of patchy but dense fog will be possible through 9:00 AM. We will see more sunshine today and high temperatures will be a bit warmer as a result, highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s with a light NE breeze. Very isolated rain showers and storms will start to pop-up through the afternoon with better chances of seeing rainfall south of the Tennessee River.

Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing, morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the middle 80s again, isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon. We are tracking the center of low pressure that brought the heavy rainfall to Texas on Monday. The path of this low will determine how much rainfall we see in the Tennessee Valley for Thursday. At the very least, our southern counties have a better chance of seeing rainfall totals over one inch. Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible on Thursday with threats of lightning and some brief wind gusts.

Friday is looking a little drier with highs in the upper 80s and isolated to widely scattered storms. The weekend looks fairly dry with highs straying in the middle to upper 80s.

