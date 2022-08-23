Hartselle Police arrest man found with stolen vehicle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Monday at Family Dollar for stealing a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Tyler Bailey, 32, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

The post says that officers with the Hartselle Police Department were dispatched to Hwy. 36 near Kyle Rd. for reports of a vehicle that was stolen from Hanceville.

Officers located the vehicle at a Family Dollar in the area and determined that Bailey was the driver of the vehicle.

