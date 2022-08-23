A free ride to the polls in Huntsville & what you need to know when you get there

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Polls are open until 7 p.m. to cast your ballot for District Two, Three and Four city council and school board positions.

There are five candidates running for Huntsville City Council District Two. They are trying to fill City Councilwoman Frances Akridge’s seat after she decided not to seek re-election.

Jennie Robinson is running unopposed in District Three.

In District Four, incumbent Bill Kling is hoping to keep his seat. He’s up against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser. The late Jackie Reed is also on the ballot, she qualified before she passed away.

When it comes to casting your ballot, it may be easier said than done.

Some voting advocates say voting can come with some challenges in Huntsville.

Leaders with Vote Huntsville say some people may not be able to go to the polls because they’re working or can’t get a ride.

Vote Huntsville Executive Director Jordan Steelman says having early voting, weekend voting and no excuse absentee ballots would make it easier for everyone to cast a ballot.

“Voting rights in Huntsville is in a state that can be very difficult for people. Accessibility can be very difficult. If you need particular accommodations it can be difficult. A lot of places make it more convenient than Alabama to vote.”

Vote Huntsville does offer rides to bring people to the polls. Steelman says you can call or text their hotline at (256) 384-8787 or email them at team@votehuntsville.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.