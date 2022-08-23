Deals
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches

(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit saying he was a victim of abuse by a onetime teammate that included sexual assault with a pool cue.

The onetime player filed suit against another player and three others in federal court in Montgomery on July 25. The lawsuit alleges Title IX violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The player is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

A lawyer for the player named in the suit and a Troy spokesman deny the allegations and say they’ll fight the lawsuit.

The Associated Press is not naming the player who sued because it typically doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual assault.

