Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective who helped write the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Federal investigators say Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s 2020 shooting death by police began gaining national attention.

Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant. Goodlett appeared in a federal courtroom in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the warrant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
Huntsville Police: 6 people face charges in shooting on Judith Lane
Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens
Huntsville robber sentenced to 19 years in prison

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting