DHI, Parks & Rec to throw “#1 City in America” Celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In May of 2022 Huntsville was named the ‘Best Place to Live’ in the U.S. by a U.S. News & World Report survey.

Downton Huntsville, Inc. (DHI) and the City’s Park and Recreation Department and Music Office will be hosting a #1 City in America Celebration on Thursday, August 25. The free event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. located on North Side Square. Dray LaBorde will be the Master of Ceremonies.

The free event will have live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more. Live music will come from Billy Allen & The Pollies and The Lamont Landers Band.

“Taking the #1 spot on the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Place to Live survey has been significant for not only downtown, but all of Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As summer comes to a close, we invite all of our citizens to this celebration to show what makes Huntsville, Alabama so unique.”

On top of being named the No. 1 Best Place to Live, U.S. News also named Huntsville the:

No. 54 Best Place to Retire

No. 1 Best Place to Live in Alabama

No. 3 Most Affordable Place to Live

No. 16 Fastest Growing Place

