Braised pork chops with Siggy From Scratch

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sigrid Templeton, known for her blog, Siggy from Scratch, loves to cook and share her cooking with others.

She joined TVL to share one of her wonderful recipes for braised pork chops with a cherry reduction sauce. It looks so good we can’t wait to try it out ourselves!

Keep up with Siggy and more of her recipes on Instagram and her website, SiggyFromScratch.com.

