Braised pork chops with Siggy From Scratch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sigrid Templeton, known for her blog, Siggy from Scratch, loves to cook and share her cooking with others.

She joined TVL to share one of her wonderful recipes for braised pork chops with a cherry reduction sauce. It looks so good we can’t wait to try it out ourselves!

Keep up with Siggy and more of her recipes on Instagram and her website, SiggyFromScratch.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.