Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach

8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban got a contract extension Tuesday, making him the highest paid college football coach, again.

The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved his contract extension by one year taking his contract through February 28, 2030.

According to what the trustees approved, Coach Saban will receive $10.7 million during the first year of the new contract. That includes talent fee, base fee and bonus. He’ll make $12.7 million during his last year.

The full contract is now worth $93.6 million.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now the second highest-paid coach. He signed a deal to make a base salary and supplemental compensation of $10.25 million in the 2022 season.

