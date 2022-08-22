You won’t believe these Pork Chops from Rhythm on Monroe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to a night out, where picking a place to eat is crucial.

Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville is a favorite spot among the TVL crew. The rooftop bar gives gorgeous views of the city and the food is sure to satisfy any craving.

Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe to learn about a restaurant favorite, pork chops.

