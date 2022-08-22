Deals
Suspect charged with capital murder for killing married couple
By Nick Kremer and Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that Donquise Kelton, 24 has been charged with capital murder for the killing of a married couple.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to the reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison on August 21.

Kelton was originally arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder after the woman was expected to survive.

The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. A spokesman with the Madison Police Department says Saleem Magwood died on the day of the shooting and his wife, Cleopatra Magwood succumbed to her injuries in the days following.

Kelton has been processed in the Madison County Metro Jail and placed on a no bond status, pending trial.

