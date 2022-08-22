Suspect arrested in Madison shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after shooting two people in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says that Donquise Kelton, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of homicide/murder.

The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. A spokesman with the Madison Police Department says that a man and a woman were shot, the spokesman said that the man has life-threatening injuries while the woman is expected to survive.

The condition of the victims is unknown as of Monday morning.

