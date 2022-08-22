Deals
Spice up your life and pour yourself a drink with Capsco

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to spice up your life, try Capsco and thank us later.

Matthew and Saul Ginsburg are the father-son duo behind the new spice company that will add some flavor to your cocktails, mocktails, snacks... pretty much anything you can think of! The idea came when Matthew found himself spending too much time muddling peppers for a simple drink.

Now, the Huntsville natives sell artisanal pepper flakes and spicy cocktail infusers.

The spices come in four different flavors: The New Standard, Smoke Out, The Zing Thing and Cap’d Out. Add the farm fresh flakes to any of your cooking or afternoon snacks that are sure to wake you up.

If you’re looking to sip on that spice, the cocktail infusers come in Classic and Smoky. Just like a tea bag, the infuser bags are filled with different pepper flakes for you to simply drop in any drink or dish. You can even drop a few into soups or pastas while they’re cooking.

You can find these two at farmers markets around the Huntsville area such as Market at MidCity and the Piper and Leaf Makers Market. Or, grab your own at TasteCapsco.com.

