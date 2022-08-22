Deals
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police Department
Decatur Police Department(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots.

Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings in the street in front of a home. Criminal Investigation Division members began an investigation and interviewed witnesses. They were also able to recover a gun near the scene.

According to Decatur Police, while officers were on the way to the area a juvenile male arrived at Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released.

Members of the Violent Crimes Unit are still conducting the investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

