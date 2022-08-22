Deals
Scattered Storms Lingering Into The Evening...Heavy Rainfall Possible By Mid-Week

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cloudy start to the day, but seeing a few peeks of sunshine late this afternoon with cloud cover trying to break apart a bit. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms remain mainly south of the Tennessee River this afternoon and will likely linger into the evening hours. With added cloud cover today, temperatures will remain on the cooler side only topping out in the low to mid 80s. This should limit the threat for strong to severe storms; however, heavy rainfall and lightning though will still be a hazard with any storms that try to develop. Expect cloud cover to stick around as we head into the evening hours with drier conditions overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

More sunshine will be possible as we head into your Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. We could see a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but we are overall looking much drier in comparison to the past couple of days.

The forecast becomes rather uncertain by mid-week as an area of low pressure moves eastward out of Texas. Models differ in the location of the stationary boundary associated with this system, which is going to largely depict how much rainfall we get Wednesday into Thursday. If we see it sink further south, the heaviest rainfall will be confined mainly to our southernmost counties and much of the Valley will be on the drier side. However, if it moves further north, then we likely see a more widespread threat of heavier rainfall and flash flooding on both days. For now, we are going with a blended guidance for rainfall amounts anywhere between one to three inches in the extended forecast, but this could be subject to change. Stay tuned for further updates.

