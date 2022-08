HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that a portion of McClung Avenue will be closed temporarily starting Tuesday.

The closure is scheduled through Friday and it will be from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. The project is to make sanitary sewer improvements.

