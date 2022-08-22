Deals
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody

The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital after being shot on Angela Dr. Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after killing one person and shooting another in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says that Donquise Kelton, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. A spokesman with the Madison Police Department says a male victim has died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

A female victim is in the hospital but is expected to survive.

