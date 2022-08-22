Deals
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

Michael Lee Hammock
Michael Lee Hammock(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden.

In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire.

When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of theft.

After pleading guilty, Circuit Judge Christopher Abel sentenced Hammock to life in prison.

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail
Vista at Councill Square Renderings
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square
