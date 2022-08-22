Mainly cloudy with spotty storms Monday

Good Monday morning! Cloudy skies overnight have kept our morning temperatures warmer in the low to middle 70s, areas of patchy fog will stay with us through the morning commute.

Today will be similar to your Sunday with periods of drizzle possible through the morning hours. Highs today will stay below average in the low to middle 70s with muggy conditions. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop though the afternoon hours producing a threat of heavier rainfall and some lightning.

Clouds will stay in place overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s, areas of fog will develop if we see any cloud clearing. Tuesday will give us some peeks of sunshine with highs topping out in the middle 80s, isolated storms will be possible into the afternoon with very spotty coverage at best.

The forecast will get a bit more tricky as we head into the Wednesday and Thursday period as we track the center of low pressure coming out of Texas. Humidity and moisture levels in the atmosphere will be very high for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a threat of heavier rainfall and flash flooding, embedded thunderstorms will also be expected both days.

Storm chances look to be more isolated in nature by Friday though next weekend with highs staying below average in the middle to upper 80s.

