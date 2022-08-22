Local advocacy group wants more transparency from candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the Rocket City, there are several city council and school board seats up for grabs, but a lot of potential voters may not even be aware this election is happening.

Leaders with Vote Huntsville want to get the word out.

These small municipal elections can sometimes be decided by just a handful of votes. Vote Huntsville advocates are trying to make sure the constituency as informed as possible.

In Huntsville, two city council seats and three spots for the board of education are up for grabs.

There are almost 20 people running for these spots. Many of them, you may have never heard of.

One of the Vote Huntsville’s initiatives is to make that easier for you.

They sent out a questionnaire with over 20 questions for the candidates covering a variety of topics from infrastructure and growth to police and transparency.

Vote Huntsville Executive Director Jordan Steelman said it’s important to get you the information you need.

“Now more than ever people want to trust their elected officials,” said Steelman. “They want to know they represent the community. If you don’t hear from your potential elected official, you don’t hear from your current elected official it makes it hard to know a lot of times. People are busy and they’re trying to make it and they don’t have a lot of time to devote to this kind of stuff.”

Check out the candidate’s responses here.

