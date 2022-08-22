Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Local advocacy group wants more transparency from candidates

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the Rocket City, there are several city council and school board seats up for grabs, but a lot of potential voters may not even be aware this election is happening.

Leaders with Vote Huntsville want to get the word out.

These small municipal elections can sometimes be decided by just a handful of votes. Vote Huntsville advocates are trying to make sure the constituency as informed as possible.

In Huntsville, two city council seats and three spots for the board of education are up for grabs.

There are almost 20 people running for these spots. Many of them, you may have never heard of.

One of the Vote Huntsville’s initiatives is to make that easier for you.

They sent out a questionnaire with over 20 questions for the candidates covering a variety of topics from infrastructure and growth to police and transparency.

Vote Huntsville Executive Director Jordan Steelman said it’s important to get you the information you need.

“Now more than ever people want to trust their elected officials,” said Steelman. “They want to know they represent the community. If you don’t hear from your potential elected official, you don’t hear from your current elected official it makes it hard to know a lot of times. People are busy and they’re trying to make it and they don’t have a lot of time to devote to this kind of stuff.”

Check out the candidate’s responses here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Luke Reaves get his wish granted to go to Lowell Observatory in Arizona
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

Latest News

Five candidates on ballot for Huntsville City Council District 2
Decision 2022: Huntsville district two city council candidates take on infrastructure in a growing city
Fatal crash
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing at The Orion Amphitheater this...
Stevie Nicks performing at The Orion in October
The Madison Police Department says that a victim of Sunday afternoon's shooting has died.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody