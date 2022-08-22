Deals
Huntsville robber sentenced to 19 years in prison

Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens, 28, to 19 years in prison for Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Owens pleaded guilty to the crimes in June. According to the plea agreement, in Huntsville Owens robbed two Family Dollar locations, a Dollar General, two MetroPCS locations and a Walgreens in the span of six days in November 2020.

“The safety of our citizens and the businesses operating within our district is of utmost importance,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “This defendant put the lives of several victims at risk during the commission of these robberies. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, he will serve significant time in the federal prison system as a result of his actions. We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime in the Northern District of Alabama. Let this be a deterrent to others who might consider similar conduct.”

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pillsbury prosecuted the case.

Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities
Vista at Councill Square Renderings
