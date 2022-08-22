Deals
Huntsville Police: 4 people injured in shooting on Judith Lane

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Judith Lane in Huntsville.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene near Bob Wallace Avenue, the officers found four people shot.

All four were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Three are in critical condition.

Police officers on the scene said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public. Officers continue to investigate the scene.

