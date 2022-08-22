Deals
How a local Civil War round table group is highlighting history

The Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table meets once a month at the downtown Elks Lodge(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here is a little something for you history buffs.

Once a month, the Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table gets together in Huntsville to recall moments of history. From battlefields to soldiers, the group learns about each side of the war as a way to educate others and preserve history.

Tennessee Valley member Michael Acosta joined Payton for a conversation all about the local group. The Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table meets every month at the Elks Lodge in downtown Huntsville. To learn more, visit TVCWRT.org.

