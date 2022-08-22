How a local Civil War round table group is highlighting history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here is a little something for you history buffs.

Once a month, the Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table gets together in Huntsville to recall moments of history. From battlefields to soldiers, the group learns about each side of the war as a way to educate others and preserve history.

Tennessee Valley member Michael Acosta joined Payton for a conversation all about the local group. The Tennessee Valley Civil War Round Table meets every month at the Elks Lodge in downtown Huntsville. To learn more, visit TVCWRT.org.

