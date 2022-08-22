How to choose joy instead of chase it with Mary Katherine Backstrom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With words of wisdom and a contagious laugh, Mary Katherine Backstrom is back with another book.

The Alabama native is an author who went viral after posting a hilarious video about a “Christmas magic” mishap. The video amassed 80M views and Backstrom even made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since then, she’s stayed busy writing books and posting even more hilarious content online.

Her latest book, “Crazy Joy,” spreads the message that Backstrom has had to learn herself. As someone who struggles with mental health, she wrote for those who need some humor and joy in their lives. She talks about how joy is more of a choice than a chase. And she shares many of her own experiences from a refreshingly honest perspective.

“Crazy Joy,” covers all of this and more. The book hits the shelves August 30th.

If you’re eager to know more about Backstrom and her book, she is hosting a book signing at Monte Sano Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 24 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get ready for a night of Crazy Joy!

