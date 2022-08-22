Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

How to choose joy instead of chase it with Mary Katherine Backstrom

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With words of wisdom and a contagious laugh, Mary Katherine Backstrom is back with another book.

The Alabama native is an author who went viral after posting a hilarious video about a “Christmas magic” mishap. The video amassed 80M views and Backstrom even made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since then, she’s stayed busy writing books and posting even more hilarious content online.

Her latest book, “Crazy Joy,” spreads the message that Backstrom has had to learn herself. As someone who struggles with mental health, she wrote for those who need some humor and joy in their lives. She talks about how joy is more of a choice than a chase. And she shares many of her own experiences from a refreshingly honest perspective.

“Crazy Joy,” covers all of this and more. The book hits the shelves August 30th.

If you’re eager to know more about Backstrom and her book, she is hosting a book signing at Monte Sano Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 24 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get ready for a night of Crazy Joy!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
Luke Reaves get his wish granted to go to Lowell Observatory in Arizona
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying