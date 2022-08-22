Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and T2 Capital Management, LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony in Huntsville Monday afternoon.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Vista at Councill Square, a 336-unit apartment building.

The five-story building is being built near the intersection of Davis Circle and Pelham Ave. across from Councill High Memorial Park.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, renderings of the future building were released.

