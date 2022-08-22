Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for Artemis I is almost here and as the countdown continues NASA provided a list of activities for coverage of the prelaunch, launch and postlaunch.

Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.

The SLS rocket is scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 8:33 a.m. EDT on August 29 from Launch Pad 39B.

The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since August 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.

Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the NASA website. Prelaunch events will start on August 22 and the launch countdown will start on August 27 at 10:23 a.m.

The prelaunch activities that will air on NASA TV(all times are Eastern) are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 22

7 p.m. - Following the agency flight readiness review with the following participants:

Janet Petro, director, Kennedy Space Center

Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Friday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. - On the role of industry in advancing human exploration with the following participants:

Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Jeff Zotti, RS-25 program director, Aerojet Rocketdyne

Jennifer Boland-Masterson, director of operations, Michoud Assembly Facility, Boeing

Randy Lycans, vice president/general manager of NASA Enterprise Solutions, Jacobs

Kelly DeFazio, director of Orion production, Lockheed Martin

Doug Hurley, senior director of business development, Northrop Grumman

Ralf Zimmermann, head of Mood programs and Orion European Service Module, Airbus

Saturday, Aug. 27

11 a.m. - Following the mission management team meeting with the following participants:

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Judd Freiling, ascent and entry flight director, Johnson

Rick LaBrode, lead flight director, Johnson

Melissa Jones, recovery director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

2:30 p.m. - On the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration plans with the following participants:

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator

Bhayya Lal, NASA associate administrator for technology, policy and strategy

Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Kathy Lueders, NASA associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate

Prasun Desai, NASA deputy associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate

Randy Bresnik, NASA astronaut

Sunday, Aug. 28

9 a.m. – On the status of the countdown with the following participants:

Jeff Spaulding, Artemis I senior NASA test director

Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45

Activities listed for the day of the launch are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 29

12 a.m.: Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket.

6:30 a.m.: Full coverage begins in English. Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon.

7:30 a.m.: Launch coverage begins in Spanish on NASA’s Spanish-language social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube) and will continue approximately 15 minutes after liftoff. Mission coverage updates will be posted on the NASA en español social media channels.

12 p.m.: Coverage of the postlaunch news conference will follow approximately one hour after the live launch broadcast ends. Coverage start time is subject to change, based on the exact liftoff time. The postlaunch news conference will include the following participants:

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Mike Bolger, Exploration Ground Systems Program manager, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, Johnson

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, Marshall

4 p.m.: Coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory burn on the way to the Moon. The time of coverage start time is subject to change, based on the exact liftoff time.

5:30 p.m.: Coverage of first Earth views from Orion during outbound coast to the Moon

The live launch will include appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans and KeKe Palmer. Josh Grobin and Herbie Hancock will perform the “Star-Spangle Banner” and The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The public will have the option to attend the launch virtually and a chance to get a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.

The public will also be able to join the Artemis I social event on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.