Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for Artemis I is almost here and as the countdown continues NASA provided a list of activities for coverage of the prelaunch, launch and postlaunch.
Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.
The SLS rocket is scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 8:33 a.m. EDT on August 29 from Launch Pad 39B.
The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since August 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.
Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the NASA website. Prelaunch events will start on August 22 and the launch countdown will start on August 27 at 10:23 a.m.
The prelaunch activities that will air on NASA TV(all times are Eastern) are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 22
7 p.m. - Following the agency flight readiness review with the following participants:
- Janet Petro, director, Kennedy Space Center
- Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
- Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters
- Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy
- Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center
- John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
Friday, Aug. 26
10 a.m. - On the role of industry in advancing human exploration with the following participants:
- Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
- Jeff Zotti, RS-25 program director, Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Jennifer Boland-Masterson, director of operations, Michoud Assembly Facility, Boeing
- Randy Lycans, vice president/general manager of NASA Enterprise Solutions, Jacobs
- Kelly DeFazio, director of Orion production, Lockheed Martin
- Doug Hurley, senior director of business development, Northrop Grumman
- Ralf Zimmermann, head of Mood programs and Orion European Service Module, Airbus
Saturday, Aug. 27
11 a.m. - Following the mission management team meeting with the following participants:
- Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters
- Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy
- Judd Freiling, ascent and entry flight director, Johnson
- Rick LaBrode, lead flight director, Johnson
- Melissa Jones, recovery director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy
- Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45
- Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
2:30 p.m. - On the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration plans with the following participants:
- Bill Nelson, NASA administrator
- Bhayya Lal, NASA associate administrator for technology, policy and strategy
- Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate
- Kathy Lueders, NASA associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate
- Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate
- Prasun Desai, NASA deputy associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate
- Randy Bresnik, NASA astronaut
Sunday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. – On the status of the countdown with the following participants:
- Jeff Spaulding, Artemis I senior NASA test director
- Melody Lovin, weather officer, Space Launch Delta 45
Activities listed for the day of the launch are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 29
12 a.m.: Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket.
6:30 a.m.: Full coverage begins in English. Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon.
7:30 a.m.: Launch coverage begins in Spanish on NASA’s Spanish-language social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube) and will continue approximately 15 minutes after liftoff. Mission coverage updates will be posted on the NASA en español social media channels.
12 p.m.: Coverage of the postlaunch news conference will follow approximately one hour after the live launch broadcast ends. Coverage start time is subject to change, based on the exact liftoff time. The postlaunch news conference will include the following participants:
- Bill Nelson, NASA administrator
- Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters
- Mike Bolger, Exploration Ground Systems Program manager, Kennedy
- Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, Johnson
- John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program manager, Marshall
4 p.m.: Coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory burn on the way to the Moon. The time of coverage start time is subject to change, based on the exact liftoff time.
5:30 p.m.: Coverage of first Earth views from Orion during outbound coast to the Moon
The live launch will include appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans and KeKe Palmer. Josh Grobin and Herbie Hancock will perform the “Star-Spangle Banner” and The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin will perform “America the Beautiful.”
The public will have the option to attend the launch virtually and a chance to get a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.
The public will also be able to join the Artemis I social event on Facebook.
