Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect in custody, 2 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say that the shooting suspect was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A photo of the woman believed to be the shooter was tweeted by a passenger who had just arrived at the airport.

Atlanta Police also say that two people are dead. The condition of the third victim is unknown at this time.

Just got off a flight at ATL airport and it looks like they have the suspect in the midtown shooting in custody pic.twitter.com/bXfPRVm2LR — Brian Moote (@MootePoints) August 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

Three people were shot Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta and police are still looking for the suspected shooter.

One person is dead and two other victims have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street at around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 2 people who appeared to have been shot. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and another was transported to a hospital for treatment.

While at that scene, they received another call about a shooting at 1100 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, they discovered one person who appeared to have been shot. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MARTA sent an email to their employees, warning them of the suspected shooter, whom they identified Raissa Kengne. Atlanta Police have not confirmed that is the name of the possible suspect.

Atlanta Police say that it unclear what led to the shootings and they are investigating the connection between the locations and victims. They also say they are working to determine if the victims were targeted or were shot randomly.

Although police have received information that the suspected shooter has left the area, they’ve also received information that she is still in the area.

SUSPECTED MIDTOWN ATLANTA SHOOTER (MARTA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Atlanta police believe 3 people have been shot in midtown. Search for suspect right now. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/efGTCnR01V — Crystal Bui (@crystalbuitv) August 22, 2022

LATEST DETAILS: The shooter has not been arrested at this time. Police say at least one person has been shot and there may be two more victims. More details: https://t.co/Fi9lGR1SHN



📹: @McGeeRicky7, @crystalbuitv pic.twitter.com/FLJCUX4t1E — CBS46 (@cbs46) August 22, 2022

Residents are advised to stay off the streets in the midtown areas, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW.

RIGHT NOW: Police speeding out of Colony Square in #Midtown. Law enforcement presence is shrinking in Midtown. Working to figure out where they’re headed. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/7thjU12rjs — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 22, 2022

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.