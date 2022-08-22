Deals
48 Blitz: Check out the full Week 1 football schedule

48 Blitz
48 Blitz(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first full week of high school football is in the books.

Now, sights are set on Week 1 across the North Alabama area. 48 Blitz is live every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 48 BLITZ SCOREBOARD

Here are the 48 Blitz featured Week 1 games:

Asbury at Ider

Saks at Sylvania

Danville at Falkville

Fyffe at Geraldine

Central-Florence at East Limestone

Decatur at Austin

Athens at Bob Jones

Clements at West Limestone

Douglas at DAR

Madison Academy at Randolph

Oxford at Huntsville

Albertville at Boaz

Lawrence Co. at Guntersville

Other area games this week:

St. John Paul II at Sacred Heart (Mississippi)

Carbon Hill at Decatur Heritage

Section at Valley Head

Vina at Addison

Meek at Hackelburg

Cherokee at Waterloo

Tharptown at Phillips

Phil Campbell at Lamar County

Dade County at North Sand Mountain

Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian

Colbert County at Sheffield

Mae Jemison at Tanner

Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain

Rogers at Lauderdale County

Mars Hill Bible at Brooks

Russellville at Deshler

Winston County at East Lawrence

Colbert Heights at Wilson

Lee at Madison County

Sardis at New Hope

Scottsboro at North Jackson

Arab at Brewer

West Morgan at Ardmore

Priceville at Fairview

Hatton at Columbia

Grissom at Hazel Green

Florence at Muscle Shoals

Jasper at Cullman

Etowah at Fort Payne

Jackson-Olin at Hartselle

Huffman at Sparkman

Crossville at Collinsville (Saturday)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
48 Blitz Week 0: Lee vs. Westminster Christian
48 Blitz Week 0: Gardendale vs. James Clemens
48 Blitz Week 0: Cullman vs. Mars Hill
