48 Blitz: Check out the full Week 1 football schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first full week of high school football is in the books.
Now, sights are set on Week 1 across the North Alabama area. 48 Blitz is live every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE 48 BLITZ SCOREBOARD
Here are the 48 Blitz featured Week 1 games:
Asbury at Ider
Saks at Sylvania
Danville at Falkville
Fyffe at Geraldine
Central-Florence at East Limestone
Decatur at Austin
Athens at Bob Jones
Clements at West Limestone
Douglas at DAR
Madison Academy at Randolph
Oxford at Huntsville
Albertville at Boaz
Lawrence Co. at Guntersville
Other area games this week:
St. John Paul II at Sacred Heart (Mississippi)
Carbon Hill at Decatur Heritage
Section at Valley Head
Vina at Addison
Meek at Hackelburg
Cherokee at Waterloo
Tharptown at Phillips
Phil Campbell at Lamar County
Dade County at North Sand Mountain
Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Colbert County at Sheffield
Mae Jemison at Tanner
Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain
Rogers at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill Bible at Brooks
Russellville at Deshler
Winston County at East Lawrence
Colbert Heights at Wilson
Lee at Madison County
Sardis at New Hope
Scottsboro at North Jackson
Arab at Brewer
West Morgan at Ardmore
Priceville at Fairview
Hatton at Columbia
Grissom at Hazel Green
Florence at Muscle Shoals
Jasper at Cullman
Etowah at Fort Payne
Jackson-Olin at Hartselle
Huffman at Sparkman
Crossville at Collinsville (Saturday)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.