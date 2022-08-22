Deals
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra.

ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle then hit a Ford Edge head-on. The driver and passenger in the Ford Edge were taken to the hospital while Hamilton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 about five miles east of Cullman.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

