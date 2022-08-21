WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists.

The situation gets out of control and is captured on dash cam and cell phone video.

Video of the incident went viral, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol says it’s not the whole story.

In response, officials release body and dashcam video showing a broader picture of what happened. An investigation found the trooper was correct in doing his job. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell backed that up this week, defending the trooper’s actions.

“I can tell you the trooper followed his training. He did what he was supposed to. Mr. Lewis was not being choked. He was continuing to talk the entire time. And those are the techniques they use to try and get somebody that’s resisting arrest into the car and buckle them. Because if you don’t get the seatbelt buckled on them, you can’t take off in the car with them. So, he has to get him buckled,” Tindell told WLOX News. “Then while he’s doing that you also see these two other individuals go up, Mr. Lewis’ brothers yelling, cussing, coming at him in a threatening manner. And what folks don’t realize - and you’ve been around law enforcement and you see it - just how quickly these situations can turn deadly.”

Watch Commissioner Tindell’s full conversation with David Elliott in this segment of WLOX News This Week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.