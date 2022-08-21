Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

Deals
Two people were shot in Madison Sunday afternoon.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting.

