Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.
The Madison Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting.
