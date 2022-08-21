Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday
Sunday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Scattered to numerous showers expected for your Sunday, although the start to is dry.

Highs climb back into the middle to upper 80s for this afternoon.

Clouds and showers still linger into the evening hours tonight. Going into Monday showers look to continue and be heavy at times.

The next several days continue to show chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will dip into the 80s for highs.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

