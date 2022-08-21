Scattered Storms Possible to Start Your Work Week

Well, we have ended up being much drier across the Tennessee Valley than previously expected and that’s all thanks to stubborn cloud cover. This has made the air more stable and essentially put a lid on any showers or storms that have tried to develop. We could see a few more isolated showers and storms with a cold front to the north later this evening; however, chances will remain limited due to the loss of daytime heating, so expect mainly dry conditions to persist overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will once again be a rather cloudy day with chances for scattered showers and storms mainly by the afternoon and evening hours as the front continues to sink south. With cloud cover and rain chances sticking around, afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side and top out in the low to mid 80s.

After the front passes through Monday evening, rain chances will decrease with more sunshine in the forecast. Plan on mainly just isolated to scattered activity on Tuesday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Models are in disagreement as we head into mid-week and the latter half of the work week, so please check the forecast regularly as we make adjustments.

