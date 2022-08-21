Deals
Make A Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

Luke Reaves get his wish granted to go to Lowell Observatory in Arizona
Luke Reaves get his wish granted to go to Lowell Observatory in Arizona(D'Quan Lee)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10 year old Luke Reaves arriving at *Dealers Auto Auction.* He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime.

“He knew he was coming, but he thought he was coming just to auction off a car and so we had this big surprise for him,” said North Alabama Development Manager Lacy Fitzpatrick.

Luke has dealt with many health issues in his young life. He received a heart transplant at just 18-months old, and he was diagnosed with lymphoma last year. But in a partnership with Make-A-Wish Alabama, the Dealers Auto Auction, and the Alabama Independent Auto Dealers Association, he will soon go to the Lowell Observatory in Arizona.

He won’t go alone. His whole family will join him.

“He has had such a love of science and astronomy for a very very long time,” said Emily Reaves, Luke’s mother. “And we just knew this experience could build on that for him.”

More than 30-thousand dollars was raised for future Make-A-Wish kids as the crowd bid on various items and vintage cars. At the end of the bidding, Luke learned that his love for constellations would be rewarded with a trip to Arizona. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he wasn’t caught too off guard.

“A little surprised, but around the whole year, I thought to my brain, it’d happen,” Luke started. “It will happen someday. And guess what. This was the day!”

So why does he want to go to the observatory? He has a good answer.

“There’s no light pollution so like you can see all the stars and even the band of the milky way.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

