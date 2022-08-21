Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Lanes of Whitesburg Dr. to close daily for construction

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that it will be closing lanes of Whitesburg Dr. during the daytime starting Aug. 18.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, lanes will be closed so that a cast iron pipe can be replaced in the area.

The closures will impact the southbound lane of Whitesburg Dr. between Noble Dr. and Sanders Rd.

Huntsville Utilities says that the closures will occur daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Huntsville Utilities says that the closures will occur daily between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.(Huntsville Utilities)

Huntsville Utilities says that it expects the closures to last for approximately three or four weeks with the closures starting daily at 7:30 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Greg Allen Dotson
Lawrence Co. inmate recaptured after escape from county work center
Reuben Gulley
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

Latest News

The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Scattered to numerous showers expected for your Sunday
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Scattered to numerous showers expected for your Sunday
Luke Reaves get his wish granted to go to Lowell Observatory in Arizona
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old