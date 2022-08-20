Wettest Day Ahead on Sunday

As a warm front has lifted more to the north into south central Tennessee, clusters of showers and storms have developed across the Valley and are continuing this afternoon. Better organization of storms looks to be more to our north, so we are not expecting many strong storms. However, a few isolated storms could become capable of producing gusty winds up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall rates, and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the mid and upper 80s with most activity fizzling out shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

With another frontal boundary approaching the region, Sunday is looking like the wettest day this weekend. Plan on scattered to numerous showers and storms to start developing as early as the mid to late morning hours and continue late in the day. Primary hazards will be locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding issues, so take it easy on the roadways and watch out for ponding. Highs will once again reach the mid and upper 80s with humidity sticking around.

As we head into your next work week, rain chances are still expected in the forecast, but overall we will start trending drier in comparison to the weekend. Expect mainly just isolated to scattered showers and storms with most communities staying on the drier side by mid-week. Temperatures each day will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

