Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Saturday Morning Forecast

Saturday
Saturday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday!

Another great chance at showers and storms this afternoon with highs bouncing back towards average.

Highs range in the upper 80s low 90s Today with broken skies. Showers continue on and off into the evening hours tonight.

Lows remain in the 60s and 70s.

The next several days will continue with slightly cooler than average temperatures and chances for showers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail
Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
Truck crash in Rainsville results in chemical spill
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne, all roads are open
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved
18-wheeler crashed into home in DeKalb Co., 5 injured, pregnant woman involved

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Muggy and Stormy Weekend Ahead
This Afternoon
Friday Afternoon Forecast