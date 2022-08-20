Deals
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

