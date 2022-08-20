Deals
No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.

A social media post by the Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.
A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.(Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crashed in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.


google map for web

Two people were on board. No injuries were reported.

