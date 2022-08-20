Deals
Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail
Hiker injured on Monte Sano Trail(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway.

At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve.

The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head.

HEMSI paramedics, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue all responded to the area.

This happened as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Huntsville area.

WAFF 48 News has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.

