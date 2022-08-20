Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway.
At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head.
HEMSI paramedics, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue all responded to the area.
This happened as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Huntsville area.
