Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence.
Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
Reinhart was booked into the Madison County Jail.
There were no reported injuries.
