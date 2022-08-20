Deals
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI(WAFF)

Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Reinhart was booked into the Madison County Jail.

There were no reported injuries.

