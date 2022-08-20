Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI (WAFF)

Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Reinhart was booked into the Madison County Jail.

There were no reported injuries.

